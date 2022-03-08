250,000 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $381.50 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

