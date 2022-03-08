$252.06 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to post $252.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.39 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,657,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.70. 401,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,426. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.87 and a one year high of $140.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

