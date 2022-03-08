$271.80 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to announce $271.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $274.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $176.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. FBN Securities cut their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

Zscaler stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.04. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,267 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,662 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.