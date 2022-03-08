$3.07 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will announce $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $278.31 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.15 and a 200-day moving average of $271.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

