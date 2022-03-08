$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.