$30.65 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to post $30.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. FibroGen posted sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $144.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $222.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $199.83 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $36.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FibroGen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,536 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1,326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 667,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.