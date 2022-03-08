324 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 13,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded down $13.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.84 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $811.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $875.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

