3,640 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.81 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

