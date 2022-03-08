3,863 Shares in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 861.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:DBLV opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $85.99 and a 52 week high of $101.61.
