$389.09 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) to post sales of $389.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.10 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Okta reported sales of $251.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $155.84 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

