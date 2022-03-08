$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,425,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,646,226. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

