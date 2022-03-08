$4.38 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report $4.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after acquiring an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

