$42.51 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will report $42.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.78 billion to $44.19 billion. Kroger reported sales of $41.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $141.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $145.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.27 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.39.

NYSE KR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $58.19. 278,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. grew its position in Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

