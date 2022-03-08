43,611 Shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

