$443.64 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $443.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share.

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.47. 120,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,869. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $346.49 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.56.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

