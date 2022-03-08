4,686 Shares in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPARU. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,779,000.

NASDAQ:CPARU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,180. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

