4,703 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,801. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99.
