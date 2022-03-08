$481.82 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will post $481.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.64 million and the highest is $482.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

UNF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $170.09 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in UniFirst by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

