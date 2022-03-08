4,993 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

