$5.14 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $25.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

NYSE:CI traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.10. 1,816,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

