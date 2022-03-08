$51.71 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) will announce $51.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.20 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $42.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $205.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.61 million to $206.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $228.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

CTLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 185,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,741. The company has a market capitalization of $487.64 million, a PE ratio of -344.50 and a beta of 2.08. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

