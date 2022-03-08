$600.57 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will report $600.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.18 million and the lowest is $590.44 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $548.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.54. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $239.32 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.75 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 108.92%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,712,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after buying an additional 63,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,590,000 after buying an additional 187,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

