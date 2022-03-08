$62.89 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $62.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.98 million and the highest is $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $256.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $257.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $280.15 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $280.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

CPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 199,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,871. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

