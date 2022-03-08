$65.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report $65.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.54 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $22.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $271.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.55 million to $346.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 964,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,789. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,273,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,178 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.