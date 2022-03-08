$69.00 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $69.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $73.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $72.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $280.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 232,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,660. The company has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 1,099,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 231,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 274.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 159,377 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,322,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

