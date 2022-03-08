$69.39 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $46.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $258.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $290.34 million, with estimates ranging from $283.72 million to $293.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PlayAGS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

AGS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $276.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 701,705 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in PlayAGS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 122,561 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

