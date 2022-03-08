$694.99 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) to post sales of $694.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $701.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $688.27 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $685.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,016. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.90. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

