6,957 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 714,023 shares of company stock worth $15,708,503. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

