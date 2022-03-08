$8.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to report $8.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.78 billion and the highest is $9.03 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,165 shares of company stock worth $4,641,089. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded down $28.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,235. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $295.87 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

