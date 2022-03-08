844 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $221.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,971. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.30 and a 200-day moving average of $244.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

