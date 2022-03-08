882 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.26. 82,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,999. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.74 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.66. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

