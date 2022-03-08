AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.