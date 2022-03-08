AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

