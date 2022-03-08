ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $32.08. ABB shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 68,489 shares trading hands.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

