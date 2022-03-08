AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.35. 508,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

