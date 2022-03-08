Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 180500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 26.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($3.82) million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

