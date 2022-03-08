Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,521. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

