Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.32. 4,665,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.77. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

