Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,003. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.38. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.