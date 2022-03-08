Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.82. The stock had a trading volume of 271,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,084. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

