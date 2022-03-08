Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,547,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,938,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $147.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,975. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

