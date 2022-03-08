Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,290,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,128. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

