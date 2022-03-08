Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams Sells 1,244 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) COO R Mark Adams sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $14,940.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT remained flat at $$11.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. 949,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

