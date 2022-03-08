Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 361,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $7.64 on Tuesday, reaching $245.77. 17,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,708. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

