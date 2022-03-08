Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 885,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $34,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,261. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

