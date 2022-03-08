Addenda Capital Inc. Has $194.63 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 8.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $194,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of TD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. 65,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

