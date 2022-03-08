Addenda Capital Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

