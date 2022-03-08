Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $440.68. 39,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,802. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.83 and a 200 day moving average of $578.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

