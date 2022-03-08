Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,165,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,771. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

