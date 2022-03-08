Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 2,536 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 2.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $49,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.45 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

