Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,553 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $86.66. 12,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock worth $1,530,966 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

